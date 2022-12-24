ADVERTISEMENT

Power loom federation wants coupon to be given for Pongal

December 24, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Instead of providing cash incentive of ₹ 1,000 for Pongal, the State government should provide coupon for ₹ 500 to ration card holders so that necessary items can be purchased at Cooperative Super Markets and Co-optex, said Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, federation coordinator T.S.A. Subramanian said that the State government had announced a cash incentive of ₹ 1,000 for Pongal 2023. “Of the total incentive, ₹ 500 can be given as cash, while a coupon can be given for the balance ₹ 500”, the letter said. People usually purchase essential commodities for Pongal from shops and hence the coupon can be used for purchasing from the Cooperative Super Markets and dress materials from Co-optex. “It will increase sales in the two government undertakings bringing in revenue to the State exchequer”, the release said.

