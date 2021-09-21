Power loom federation thanks CM

Erode

21 September 2021 23:45 IST

Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has thanked the State government for allowing the 202 Power Loom Weavers Cooperative Societies purchase yarn from the open market and commence the production of free dhotis and saris for Pongal.

The federation, in a recent letter to the Chief Minister, had requested the State government to allow the societies purchase yarn from the open market to commence manufacturing.

Following the request, the State government passed a government order dated September 20, 2021, allowing societies to purchase yarn for 15 days of production activities under the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998. The order said that societies were given orders from August 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021 for manufacturing dhotis and saris and were allowed to procure yarn as per low value procurement rules with which production could be carried out for 15 days.

P. Kandavel, coordinator of the federation, said the order would help the societies purchase yarn and supply to its members. He also wanted the government to expedite the process of purchasing yarn so that production activities were carried out continuously.