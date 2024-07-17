Powerloom federation seek exemption from hike in electricity charges

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to give exemption to the powerloom sector from the hike in electricity charges.

In an email sent to the CM, the federation said when electricity charges were hiked in 2021, the federation made a representation to the government after which charges were reduced. “The then Electricity Minister had on September 20, 2022, assured us that charges will not be hiked in the coming years. But a hike of 35 paise a unit under Tariff IIIA (2) for powerloom consumers is shocking,” the email added. The email said, of the total 1,68,000 power connections, 68,000 power supplies are given to 2.40 lakh looms and they use less than 1,000 units and pay no charges. “But, one lakh power connections, of which 90% are in Kongu region, operate three lakh looms and would face more challenges,” the email said.

The email said the textile sector is facing many challenges and many looms are being sold as scrap. Also, due to non-receipt of orders, many looms are idle, the email said. The email pointed out weavers are unable to run the looms due to various reasons and the hike in electricity charges would further worsen the situation. “The Chief Minister should intervene and give exemption for the powerloom sector from the electricity hike,” the email urged.