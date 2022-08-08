Coimbatore

Power loom association demands withdrawal of proposed electricity tariff hike

Members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Association protesting in front of District Collector Office in Tiruppur on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
N. Sai CharanAugust 08, 2022 19:31 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:31 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power looms Association staged a demonstration against the proposed increase in electricity tariff during the weekly grievance redress meeting at the district collector office on Monday.

They said that the power loom industry offers employment to thousands of people in the district. They said that demonetisation, Good and Service Tax (GST), COVID-19 pandemic and excessive increase in yarn prices have forced many power looms to remain shut.

Further, they said the production was also reduced to half of its full capacity, forcing many weavers and employees to face hardships. At this juncture, the proposed hike in electricity tariff, if implemented, would completely halt the power loom industry. They also demanded to withdraw the proposal. 

More than 200 members of the association participated in the protest and submitted a petition to District Collector S. Vineeth, who promised them to forward the grievance to the department concerned.

The Collector also received 675 grievances from various petitioners relating to land patta, old age pensions, road facilities, and new ration cards and directed the department officials concerned to redress them at the earliest.

