Power cut is common in DMK rule, says TTV Dhinakaran

Published - May 09, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Power outages have been common in Tamil Nadu whenever the DMK was in power, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr Dhinakaran alleged that the DMK was looking to buy votes from the people. People voted for the DMK in 2021 only because they wanted to defeat Edappadi K. Palaniswami, but in the 2026 assembly elections, the DMK will surely be defeated. The present government is against all sections of people including farmers and students, Mr. Dhinakaran said.

