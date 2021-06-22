Power consumers asked to send images of meter reading

Erode

22 June 2021 21:44 IST

Since door-to-door-assessment cannot be carried out by Tangedco officials for the month of June, consumers have been asked to send images of meter reading to local officials for calculation of bills.

A release from K. Indirani, Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle, said that bill period for the month of June, 2019 can be paid as an approximate bill for the current month. Also, they can pay the April, 2021 electricity bill for the current month which will be adjusted during August, 2021 billing.

The release said that consumers can also send images of meter readings through Whatsapp to anyone of the mobile numbers given below so that bill amount could be calculated and the details would be sent as sms to the registered mobile numbers. Contact numbers for sending the readings, Erode Circle Whatsapp complaint number (944585-51912), Executive Engineers Town/Erode (94425-91822), South/Erode (94458-52180), Perundurai (94458-52190), General/Erode (94458-52150), Senior Assessment Officer/Erode (99446-20145), Finance Control Officer/Erode (99944-56233) and Supervising Engineer/Erode Electricity Distribution Circle/Erode (94458-51900).

Reading details can be known from the portal www.tangedco.gov.in , the release added.