Power connection to be given to select buildings without completion certificate

February 17, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) will provide electricity connections without completion certificate to buildings that are in the exempted list of Tamil Nadu Combined Development Building Rules, 2019, as directed a couple of years ago, according to a communication from the Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA) to Managing Director of Tangedco last month.

The CMA said in the communication that buildings that were upto 12 metres high with three dwelling units or houses upto 8,070 sq.ft built up area, and all industrial buildings were in the exempted list. Yet, there were several complaints that there were delays in getting electricity connection after completing construction of buildings. Hence, electricity connections could be given to buildings in the exempted list without completion certificate, he said.

However, there were reports that electricity connection would be given without building completion certificate to all buildings. An official of the Tangedco here clarified to The Hindu that electricity connection would be given without the completion certificate to only the exempted buildings and not to all buildings.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the clarification issued by the CMA was misunderstood by many as applicable to all buildings. The government had only quoted again a circular issued in 2020. Residential buildings should meet all three criteria to get electricity supply without completion certificate. Unless the government or the court issued fresh rules or directions, these could not be modified. Till then, the local bodies and Tangedco would have to abide by the existing rules, he said.