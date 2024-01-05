Power connection remains a distant dream for people of hamlet in Kadambur Hills

January 05, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - ERODE

For 75-year-old Perumal Ammal of Malliamman Durgham in Kadambur Hills, her dream of watching a serial in a television at least once in her lifetime remains a distant dream, as the hamlet had no electricity connection all these years.

Nestled in the dense forests of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), the hamlet has no motorable roads and the nine-km distance could be reached only by a two-hour journey in a pick-up van from Kadambur traversing extremely rough terrain, steep inclines and dangerous turns.

“All the free electronic gadgets given by the governments, television, fan and grinders, were stacked in the house and were damaged by rats,” said C. Kaliappan, a resident. “Kerosene lanterns light up our house while cooking and the entire village turns dark by 7 p.m.,” he added.

In 2011, the hamlet had 159 families comprising 636 people, while there are only 80 families now. “Over 50 families moved to Kadambur, Sathyamangalam, and other places in search of jobs and to educate their children, and visit the hamlet only during festivals,” said a resident Subramani. The hamlet, even before Independence, was without power connection and in 1972, wooden poles were erected, and connections were given to houses. But the poles were burnt down in a forest fire in 1974 after which darkness prevailed.

In 2018, Tangedco provided 123 automatic solar lighting systems to the households that helped to light two bulbs. “Most of the batteries and bulbs turned defunct in the last two years and we depend solely on kerosene lanterns,” said Gurunadhi Amma.

Most of the women said a litre of kerosene provided once in two months at the ration shop is insufficient to meet their needs and without income, they were unable to purchase kerosene in the open market.

“Our life is pathetic. Either we have to cook food, which is mostly ragi mudde (ragi kali), before sunset or cook in the dark,” said Velliammal. Though people, all belonging to Malayali Gounder community, who are yet to be classified as Scheduled Tribes, believe their ancestors lived 250 years ago, an inscription found on a stone along with a hero stone in the hamlet revealed the area was under Vijayanagar Empire during 14th century.

“When wild elephants and wild boar raid our crops, we cannot venture out of our house after 7 p.m. as there is no power,” residents said.

Currently, eight students study at the Panchayat Union Middle School at the hamlet, and in the absence of power, they face difficulty. People said their needs are very few and their only demand is for power and road connectivity. “If our demand is met, there is no need for migration,” they added.

When contacted, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara told The Hindu that a gram sabha meeting, as per the Forest Right Act, was held on December 27, 2023, and a resolution was passed by the people seeking power connection. “The user agency, Tangedco, is in the process of applying for wildlife clearance, and added that after obtaining the permission, the project will begin,” he added.