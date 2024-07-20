Coir unit owner, worker die in wall collapse near Pollachi

The owner and a migrant worker of a coir unit at Gengampalayam near Pollachi in Coimbatore district died, and three others were injured when a wall collapsed on them on Saturday afternoon. The wall collapsed due to the impact of the heavy spell of rainfall, police sources said.

The deceased were identified as Muruganantham (45) and Mamatha Singh (30) hailing from West Bengal.

Muruganantham’s wife Revathi (35), Anamika Singh (20) and Rabindra Singh (47), both migrant workers also from West Bengal, had sustained fractures and other injuries. While Anamika Singh was admitted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi, the others are receiving treatment at a private hospital in the town.

The Kottur police have registered a case.