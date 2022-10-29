Poultry from Kerala banned in Coimbatore, Nilgiris

The transport of poultry from Kerala into the Nilgiris and Coimbatore has been temporarily banned by the respective district administrations following an outbreak of bird flu in the State.

Bird flu was confirmed in ducks in Alappuzha in Kerala, and as a consequence, the transport of poultry has been banned, officials from the Nilgiris district administration said. Officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry had been stationed at eight border check-posts located in the Nilgiris along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. Teams would inspect vehicles entering the district via Nadugani, Thaloor, Sholady and other check-posts, the officials said.

Teams would also be stationed at the Kakkanallah check-post bordering Karnataka to ensure that vehicles carrying poultry did not enter via Karnataka. Teams would also disinfect vehicles before they were allowed through. All poultry, including chickens, ducks and eggs had been temporarily banned from Kerala, the officials stated.

Similarly, check-posts had been set up at Pollachi, Walayar and Anaikatti and vehicles entering the State were fumigated and poultry entry was banned.