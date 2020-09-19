Poultry farming scheme for women launched

DHARMAPURI
In a bid to encourage poultry rearing, a poultry farming scheme at cent percent government subsidy has been conceived for women here. This envisions 25 chicks of four weeks old for each beneficiary covered under the programme.
The district has been provided with targeted beneficiary coverage of 3200 persons here. Under this, 400 beneficiaries will be covered for subsidy for poultry farming in each panchayat union. The district will cover 3,200 beneficiaries in the eight panchayat unions here.
The scheme envisions coverage of women from economically poor background. The women should also belong to the self-help groups registered with the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission in the concerned village. They should not have benefited from other free livestock schemes.
Further, 30% of the beneficiaries will be chosen from Adi Dravidar community. Destitute women, widows, transgenders and differently-abled persons will be given preference in the selection process.
Further details may be ascertained from the Deputy Director’s office, Animal Husbandry department, Harur, an administration release said.
