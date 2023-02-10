Poultry farmers stage sit-in protest at NECC office in Namakkal

February 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Namakkal

Poultry farmers staged a sit-in protest at the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) office in Namakkal on Friday.

Namakkal has around 1,100 poultry farms and produces five to six crore eggs per day, transporting 1.50 to 1.75 crore eggs to Kerala, 45 lakh eggs to the noon meal scheme, and 40 lakh eggs to Bengaluru.

The remaining eggs are sent to various parts of Tamil Nadu and other States on a daily basis. Eight crore eggs are exported to countries like Muscat, Dubai, Qatar, Dubai, and the United Arab Emirates each month from Namakkal. From December 2022, eggs are also be exported to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the egg price, which touched ₹5.65 per egg a few months ago, started to decline in January, and on Friday, it touched ₹4.40 per egg. However, traders are purchasing eggs from poultry farmers for ₹4.10 per egg (a 30 paisa discount from the NECC price).

Due to this, poultry farmers allege that due to the price fluctuation, they sustained huge losses, with the production cost of a single egg touching ₹4.50 per egg for them.

On Friday, more than 50 farmers came to the NECC office to meet the chairman and members of the committee regarding the issue. As the authorities did not come to the office, they staged a sit-in protest in the office from 11 a.m., and the protest continued till evening.

The poultry farmers claimed that NECC fixed prices without considering the actual issues and that it acted against the welfare of poultry farmers, who suffered losses of several lakhs each as a result of the drastic drop in egg prices.