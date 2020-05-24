Poultry farmers request utilising MNREGA workers at farms

NAMAKKAL

24 May 2020 18:40 IST

Poultry farmers here have requested the governments to allow utilising workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) at farms here as migrant labourers, who were working in their farms, had returned to their native places.

Advertising

Advertising

K.Singaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association said, “there is shortage of labour in poultry industry now as most of the migrant labourers have returned to their home towns. The governments must allow utilising MNREGA workers at the farms here.”

The association also demanded the governments to provide them with a subsidy of ₹3 per unit in electricity charges. Poultry farmers must be given loans at 4% interest and repayment tenure must be extended for existing loans.

Mr.Singaraj said the poultry industry had faced a loss of ₹560 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poultry farmers also requested that governments to withdraw GST on raw materials for poultry feeds. The association also demanded that eggs must be provided to all ration cardholders through ration shops.