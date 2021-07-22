Poultry farmers oppose online sale of eggs

Poultry farmers here raised concerns about move to sell eggs online at cheaper price and demanded State government’s intervention in this regard.

K. Singaraj, president of Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Association told presspersons that the production cost of an egg is ₹4.50, including cost of feed and other rearing costs.

However, some online firms are saying that they would sell eggs for ₹2.24. It is impossible to provide eggs at this rate, he said.

Mr. Singaraj said the State government should take necessary action to prevent such sale.