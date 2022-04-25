Poultry farmers in Coimbatore demand price increase

Poultry hen growers at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday demanding the district administration’s help in convening a meeting with Broiler Coordination Committee representatives. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

: Vivasayeegal Karikozhi Valarpor Pannaiyalargal Sangam, an association of farmers rearing poultry hen on contract, have sought the district administration’s help in resolving the price increase issue with members of the Broiler Coordination Committee members.

In a petition submitted at the weekly grievance meeting on Monday, the association said there were around 2,000 such farmers who reared poultry hen on contract at ₹ 6.50 a hen.

The Committee members, who bought their hens, had been paying the same price for the last four years, though the period saw increase in price of materials used to feed and maintain the hens.

The association had made several attempts to reach out to the Committee members to revise the rate paid per hen. But thus far the Committee members had not come forward.

The last time the association approached the Committee for talks to resolve the issue, the later said that the association would have to talk to each of is members separately and enter into separate agreements.

But the Committee members were unwilling to sit for the price revision talks, the association said and sought the district administration’s help in setting up a tripartite talks. If not, the association members would go an indefinite protest, it added.