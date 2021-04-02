Poultry farm owner gets 10 years imprisonment

A special court here on Thursday awarded 10 years of imprisonment to the proprietor of an Annur-based country chicken farm on the charges of cheating depositors of over ₹ 40 lakh.

Legal sources said that M. Prakash (38) and his younger brother Mahesh (36) were running a private chicken farm - Sri Charu Farms - at Perundurai in Erode district. In 2012, the two advertised schemes to rear country chicks and solicited investments, through which they allegedly cheated 16 depositors of ₹ 40.56 lakh. The Economic Offences Wing in Coimbatore registered a case against them under sections 120 B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) along with sections of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act.

During the course of trial, Mahesh was found to be missing and a separate non-bailable warrant had already been issued against him, the sources said. On Thursday, Judge A.S. Ravi of the Special Court for TNPID Act awarded 10 years of simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 21 lakh on the accused Prakash. As the accused did not appear before the special court, the court issued a non-bailable warrant against Prakash, the sources said. Special Public Prosecutor S. Manickaraj appeared on behalf of the State government, according to the sources.