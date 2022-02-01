Poultry birds to be vaccinated againstRanikhetdisease

ERODE

01 February 2022 17:31 IST

A special camp to vaccinate poultry birds to protect it fromRanikhetdisease got under way here on Tuesday.

The camp organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry will be held till February 14.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the disease is caused by a virus that affects all birds (chicken) during summer. It causes diarrhoea in birds leading to death. The release said that farmers and the public who have birds should vaccinate them during the two week camp that will be held at veterinary dispensaries.

