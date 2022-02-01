Coimbatore

Poultry birds to be vaccinated againstRanikhetdisease

A special camp to vaccinate poultry birds to protect it fromRanikhetdisease got under way here on Tuesday.

The camp organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry will be held till February 14.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that the disease is caused by a virus that affects all birds (chicken) during summer. It causes diarrhoea in birds leading to death. The release said that farmers and the public who have birds should vaccinate them during the two week camp that will be held at veterinary dispensaries.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 5:32:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/poultry-birds-to-be-vaccinated-againstranikhetdisease/article38359158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY