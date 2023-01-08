Pottery in full swing at Coimbatore ahead of Pongal

January 08, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The day starts early for 55-year-old M. Velliangiri, a clay potter at Meenakshi Nagar in Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore. After removing unwanted materials such as stones from the clay collected from the beds of a pond nearby, he kneads the mixture of clay and water.

The mixture has to be in the right proportion to make it more pliable before it goes to the potter’s wheel, says Mr. Velliangiri, whose family is involved in clay pot-making for the last 40 years.

Several families across the district are busy making earthenware pots and clay stoves as Pongal festival is just a week away. After spinning the potter’s wheel using a stick, he makes the pot in one stretch, from the base to the top.

After the pot is made, it is allowed to dry for two days in the sun before it is baked overnight, so that it is ready for sale.

Sometimes the potters give a red oxide coating to enhance the colour. Wholesale traders from the Flower Market, Vada Madurai, and Gandhipuram procures these pots and related items in bulk quantities.

The price ranges from ₹30 to ₹200, depending on the size, says M. Mangammal, another potter, says the challenge of not getting enough clay for making pots, as many of the tanks and rivers are in spate.

Sales expectation

Highlighting the importance of using earthen materials for cooking, S. Ashok Raja, who owns Mann Kalam, a store for clay-made articles near the Flower Market, says, “Sales dipped in 2021 when the pandemic-induced lockdown was in force. Traders are expecting good sales this year. Many customers will purchase the pots only two days before Pongal.”

“We must educate our future generation about the use of clay utensils not only during the festive occasion but in day-to-day life as it forms an integral part of our culture,” says Mr. Raja.

Only 5% of the pots are procured locally and the rest come from Tirunelveli and Madurai and also from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.