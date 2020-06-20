Potsherd with Tamil-Brahmi script unearthed at Kodumanal

A Tamil-Brahmi script, with the name “Akuran” inscribed on a potsherd, was found during excavation at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on Saturday.
A team from the Department of Archaeology, Chennai, led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for the Kodumanal excavation, unearthed the potsherd at the site.
“The shard was unearthed at a depth of 80 cm in the trench and the Brahmi letters were carved on the outer side of the shard,” Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu.
“The shard contains four letters denoting the name of a person, “Akuran”. The full length of the word is missing as the pottery is broken on both the sides,” he added and said that the person mentioned could be an important person.
T. Subramaniam, Assistant Director (Retired), Department of Archaeology and an expert coordinating the excavation, said graffiti marks were unearthed in large quantities in previous excavations in the village that had names of various individuals.
“Though there were six letters, only four letters made the word “Akuran”, he said. The expert said that the person mentioned in the shard could be the head of the clan.
An artefact unearthed at a trench revealed the usage of an air blower to smelt copper at a unit during those days. Also, pieces of bones, a pot, and bowls were unearthed from the three-chambered burial cists in a megalithic burial.
