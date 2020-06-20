Coimbatore

Potsherd with Tamil-Brahmi script unearthed at Kodumanal

A Tamil-Brahmi script inscribed on a potsherd was found during excavation at Kodumanal in Erode district on Saturday.

A Tamil-Brahmi script inscribed on a potsherd was found during excavation at Kodumanal in Erode district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

The shard contains four letters denoting the name of a person, “Akuran”.

A Tamil-Brahmi script, with the name “Akuran” inscribed on a potsherd, was found during excavation at Kodumanal village in Chennimalai Union on Saturday.

A team from the Department of Archaeology, Chennai, led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer and Project Director for the Kodumanal excavation, unearthed the potsherd at the site.

“The shard was unearthed at a depth of 80 cm in the trench and the Brahmi letters were carved on the outer side of the shard,” Mr. Ranjith told The Hindu.

“The shard contains four letters denoting the name of a person, “Akuran”. The full length of the word is missing as the pottery is broken on both the sides,” he added and said that the person mentioned could be an important person.

T. Subramaniam, Assistant Director (Retired), Department of Archaeology and an expert coordinating the excavation, said graffiti marks were unearthed in large quantities in previous excavations in the village that had names of various individuals.

“Though there were six letters, only four letters made the word “Akuran”, he said. The expert said that the person mentioned in the shard could be the head of the clan.

An artefact unearthed at a trench revealed the usage of an air blower to smelt copper at a unit during those days. Also, pieces of bones, a pot, and bowls were unearthed from the three-chambered burial cists in a megalithic burial.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2020 10:46:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/potsherd-with-tamil-brahmi-script-unearthed-at-kodumanal/article31878973.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY