Potholes on Salem-Ulundurpet NH give motorists a tough time

Motorists regularly using Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway complain of potholes and poor vicinity in the stretch and demanded immediate steps from authorities.

The over 130-km. four-lane highway is one of the frequently used stretch in the region as it connects the region with Chennai. It is also the preferred route for motorists from other states like Kerala to reach Chennai and most of the inter-state buses to the State capital from neighbouring states are operated in this route.

Motorists alleged that despite being a frequently used road, there are gutters at various places and there are no proper lighting facilities at night.

N. Vetrimani, a farmer from Ikiya Vivasayigal Sangam said that despite being a frequently used highway, no steps have been taken to clear the potholes here. “Though the road users have made repeated complaints, no action was taken. There is also no proper lighting facilities and often, the street lights in the stretch do not function,” he said. He also added that vehicles are forced to wait for over 10 minutes at toll plaza here.

However, a senior official of the Highways denied the allegations. “The gutters are being cleared and there are proposals to repair the entire road in soon. There were issues with electricity connections and it has also been addressed, there wouldn’t be any lighting issues here after,” said the official.