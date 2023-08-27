August 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Damaged pavements, potholes and haphazard parking on D.B Road in R.S Puram, Coimbatore, is a matter of concern for pedestrians and motorists.

Coimbatore Corporation, as part of the Smart Cities Mission, developed the 1.80 km stretch as model road at ₹ 24.36 crore. A roundabout was demolished and the junction was beautified with an ornamental clock, lanterns and stone pavements. Other installations were also put up on the road, as it is one of the prime commercial areas of Coimbatore.

However, the traders who have set up shops in the area are not happy with the present condition of the road.

Kumar, a shopkeeper, said that though the redesign eased traffic congestion considerably on the stretch, the stone pavements laid around the clock has remained damaged for over a month now. “It is not motorist-friendly, especially for elderly drivers,” he said

Another shopkeeper complained that unknown persons were disposing of waste near trees on the pavements at night. He also alleged that vehicles parked haphazardly in front of the shops by shoppers restricted the movement of pedestrians and vehicles on the road.

A traffic policeman posted on duty on the road said that he regularly advises motorists to park only in allotted spaces, and also requests them to adhere to speed limits and wear helmets.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said that the damages were due to heavy vehicle movement on the road, which he said would be looked into. As for the damaged pavements, he said that some traders brought heavy vehicles to load and unload goods to their outlets, which leads to damages. The Corporation imposes fines on such shops to protect pedestrian entryways, he said.

A civic body official said that the contractor responsible for laying the roads was held accountable, and the contract would not be closed until repairs were made.