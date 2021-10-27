Pothole-riddled roads a nightmare for motorists

The Cauvery Road and R.K.V. Road in Erode were dug for sewerage scheme works and not re-laid

The pothole-riddled Cauvery Road and R.K.V. Road in the city cause immense hardship to motorists and they have requested the State Highways Department to carry out repair works before the Northeast monsoon intensifies.

The one-and-a-half km stretch from Karungalpalayam to Manikoondu was dug for underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) works four months ago and the roads are yet to be re-laid. The roads connect the city with Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.

The stretch from fish market to Manikoondu is busy round the clock due to the presence of commercial establishments, textile and jewellery showrooms, and provision stores.

Two-wheelers, cars, commercial vehicles, buses and lorries use the stretch throughout the day. In the absence of pathways, pedestrians walk on the road disrupting vehicle movement. Motorists find it difficult to negotiate the potholes and pits as rain often turns the roads slushy.

“The roads have turned unmotorable,” said V. Kannan, a motorist from Pallipalayam who has urged the authorities concerned to re-lay the surface with bitumen.

Motorists and pedestrians said that executing the work during rainy days affected road users and shopkeepers in the area.

“It has been over five months since the sewerage work commenced and it is moving at a snail’s pace,”, said a shopkeeper who runs a tea stall at Karungalpalayam.