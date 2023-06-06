Pothole-ridden road at Vendipalayam poses threat to commuters

June 06, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The pothole-ridden stretch at Vendipalayam that leads to Bhavani Kattalai Barrage-Two Hydro Electric Project and connects Erode and Namakkal districts is a death trap for motorists as no repair works were carried out in the past years.

Two-wheeler riders proceeding to their work place in both the districts, vehicles of educational institutions, goods carriers and four-wheelers use the road. However, the stretch from the railway underpass at Vendipalayam to the electricity board quarters is full of potholes and pits while protruding gravels pose threat to two-wheelers. “The road condition turned from bad to worse and no steps were taken in many years to carry out repair works or re-laying works,” said Arumugam, a power loom worker from Solar, who commutes to Pallipalayam regularly. “The 200-metre stretch is always in poor condition,” he added.

Motorists say that not only four-wheelers, but also two-wheelers, face difficulty in crossing the stretch. “Authorities concerned never took steps to solve the problem,” said Amritha, a college student. She said that her friends preferred to take alternative roads to reach college by covering additional distance as they faced hardship while crossing the stretch. “The stretch is non-motorable and poses a threat to the road users,” she added.

Residents in the area said that many fell down from two-wheelers as they were unable to balance their vehicle due to poor road conditions. “Water stagnates in the pits during the rainy season and causes frequent accidents,” said a resident.