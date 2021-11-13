Coimbatore

Potential linked credit plan for Namakkal released

District Collector Shreya P. Singh (second right) releasing the potential credit plan for Namakkal district on Friday.  

District Collector Shreya P.Singh on Friday released the potential linked credit plan for the district. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated the potential linked credit plan at ₹ 7,820.24 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

According to a release, the projected estimates for the year 2022-23 is 7.46 % higher than that of the potential linked credit plan projections for 2021-22. Ms.Singh advised the banks to allocate more targets towards medium and long-term credits in agriculture, considering the potential to promote farm mechanisation, micro irrigation systems and animal husbandry sector in the district.

According to a release, credit potential for agriculture, including agriculture infrastructure and allied activities, is estimated at ₹ 4329.73 crore and for MSME sector ₹ 1122.96 crore. The credit potential for export credit, education, housing, renewable energy involving bank credit is estimated at ₹ 91.00 crore, ₹ 95.11 crore, ₹ 609.51 crore, and ₹ 55.54 crore respectively.


