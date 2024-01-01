GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Potential-linked credit plan for Krishnagiri released

January 01, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a Potential-Linked Credit Plan (PLP) of ₹18,273.55 crore for Krishnagiri district for 2024-25.

The projected estimate for the year 2024-25 is 84.04% higher than that of the PLP projections for 2023-24. The PLP forms the basis for finalisation of the annual credit plan for the banks in the district.

Earlier, the PLP document was released by Collector K.M. Sarayu during the district-level bankers’ committee meeting at the Collectorate.

Krishnakumar, lead district officer, RBI, S. Ramesh, district development manager, NABARD - Salem Cluster Office, Saravanan, lead district manager, Indian Bank, Krishnagiri, Srinivasan (PA – Agri to Collector), bankers and government officials participated in the event.

The PLP envisions a total credit potential for agriculture, including aAgriculture infrastructure and allied activities at ₹11,312.99 crore. The PLP has also estimated an allocation of ₹5,726.25 crore for the MSME sector.

As per the revised guidelines on priority sector lending by the Reserve Bank of India, credit potential for export credit, education, and housing, involving bank credit is estimated at ₹51 crore, ₹25.76 crore, ₹.91.35 crore respectively. Informal credit delivery system by way of support to self-help groups, has been estimated at ₹995.55 crore.

According to Mr. Ramesh, the assessment of potential under various sectors had been made keeping in view the growth trends, current levels of achievement, changes in unit costs, revised scales of finance and trends in credit flow to various sectors.

Mr. Saravanan said, the annual credit plan for 2024-25 would be prepared based on inputs from the PLP prepared by NABARD. He requested all the banks to focus on the potential areas of Investment credit identified by NABARD.

