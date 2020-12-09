Coimbatore

Potential linked credit plan for Krishnagiri released

District Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy (centre) releasing the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan for Krishnagiri on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The potential linked credit plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) envisions a credit outlay of ₹7,036 crore for the Krishnagiri district for the financial year 2021-22. The credit outlay is 8% above the potential linked credit assessment for the current fiscal of 2020-21.

Of the total potential linked credit outlay of ₹ 7,036 crore, agriculture sector has been allotted ₹ 4,609.12 crore (65.51%) that includes farm credit outlay of ₹ 3,939.66 crore (56%); agriculture infrastructure has been allocated ₹ 370.34 crore (5.26%) and ancillary activities ₹ 299.12 crore (4.25%). The MSME sector has been earmarked ₹1,083.16 crore (15.39%), export ₹ 96 crore (1.36%), education ₹105.53 crore (1.5%), housing ₹ 132.75 crore (1.89%), social Infrastructure ₹52.50 crore (0.75%), renewable energy ₹18.39 crore (0.26%). The PLP also envisions loan to SHGs and overdraft under PMJDY at ₹ 938.55 crore (13.34%). The potential linked credit plan forms the basis for preparation of Annual Credit Plan for the district. The potential linked credit plan was released by Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy at the District Level Consultative Committee Meeting of Bankers held here.

Speaking at the release, Mr.Bhanu Reddy urged the banks to provide timely and adequate credit to the poor. According to Nasreen Salim, District Development Manager, NABARD, the plan was prepared in consultation with the government departments, banks and other stakeholders.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 11:35:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/potential-linked-credit-plan-for-krishnagiri-released/article33292824.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY