Potential linked credit plan for Krishnagiri released

The potential linked credit plan prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) envisions a credit outlay of ₹7,036 crore for the Krishnagiri district for the financial year 2021-22. The credit outlay is 8% above the potential linked credit assessment for the current fiscal of 2020-21.

Of the total potential linked credit outlay of ₹ 7,036 crore, agriculture sector has been allotted ₹ 4,609.12 crore (65.51%) that includes farm credit outlay of ₹ 3,939.66 crore (56%); agriculture infrastructure has been allocated ₹ 370.34 crore (5.26%) and ancillary activities ₹ 299.12 crore (4.25%). The MSME sector has been earmarked ₹1,083.16 crore (15.39%), export ₹ 96 crore (1.36%), education ₹105.53 crore (1.5%), housing ₹ 132.75 crore (1.89%), social Infrastructure ₹52.50 crore (0.75%), renewable energy ₹18.39 crore (0.26%). The PLP also envisions loan to SHGs and overdraft under PMJDY at ₹ 938.55 crore (13.34%). The potential linked credit plan forms the basis for preparation of Annual Credit Plan for the district. The potential linked credit plan was released by Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy at the District Level Consultative Committee Meeting of Bankers held here.

Speaking at the release, Mr.Bhanu Reddy urged the banks to provide timely and adequate credit to the poor. According to Nasreen Salim, District Development Manager, NABARD, the plan was prepared in consultation with the government departments, banks and other stakeholders.