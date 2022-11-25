Potential-linked credit plan for Erode district released

November 25, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector H. Krishnanunni (second right) releasing the potential-linked credit plan for the district at the Collectorate in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan of ₹17,823.83 crore for Erode district for the year 2023-24.

Releasing the plan document at the Collectorate on Thursday, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the document had potential for long-term loan to agriculture that would help improve the basic infrastructure and turn farming as a profit-making sector. He called upon the banks to focus on PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM MFME) Scheme that provided financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total credit projection for agriculture, including agriculture infrastructure and allied activities was estimated to be ₹9,055.32 crore while the credit projection for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector stood at ₹5,800.54 crore. The credit potential for export stood at ₹356.24 crore, education loan ₹469.68 crore, housing ₹1,011 crore and renewable energy at ₹75.93 crore.

T. Ashok Kumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, Erode, G. Anandkumar, District Lead Manager, Santhi, District Manager, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US