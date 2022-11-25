Potential-linked credit plan for Erode district released

November 25, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a potential-linked credit plan of ₹17,823.83 crore for Erode district for the year 2023-24.

Releasing the plan document at the Collectorate on Thursday, District Collector H. Krishnanunni said the document had potential for long-term loan to agriculture that would help improve the basic infrastructure and turn farming as a profit-making sector. He called upon the banks to focus on PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM MFME) Scheme that provided financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

The total credit projection for agriculture, including agriculture infrastructure and allied activities was estimated to be ₹9,055.32 crore while the credit projection for micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector stood at ₹5,800.54 crore. The credit potential for export stood at ₹356.24 crore, education loan ₹469.68 crore, housing ₹1,011 crore and renewable energy at ₹75.93 crore.

T. Ashok Kumar, District Development Manager, NABARD, Erode, G. Anandkumar, District Lead Manager, Santhi, District Manager, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) and other officials were present.