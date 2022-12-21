Potential-linked credit plan envisages 20% growth in credit flow in Coimbatore district

December 21, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The potential-linked credit plan for Coimbatore, released on Wednesday by District Collector G.S. Sameeran, has projected 20 % growth in credit in 2023-2024 compared to the plan estimates of 2022-2023.

Thirumala Rao, district development manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), said the total credit outgo projected for next financial year is ₹30,125 crore compared to about ₹25,000 crore projected for the current fiscal. This included 10 % growth in credit flow for agriculture sector and almost 33 % growth for MSMEs compared to the current year.

ADVERTISEMENT

With regard to agriculture sector, there are several subsidy schemes to develop agriculture infrastructure and long-term loans are given for these. There is also scope to fund mechanisation in agriculture. With more awareness, there is huge potential for such investments in Coimbatore district, he said.

The district administration and district lead bank have opened a customer care counter at the Collectorate to disseminate information to the public about these schemes. The awareness level is high among the bankers and the public and more agriculture infrastructure can be created in the district, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For MSMEs, the banks will focus more on the sector across the State, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / loans

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US