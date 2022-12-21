Potential-linked credit plan envisages 20% growth in credit flow in Coimbatore district

December 21, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The potential-linked credit plan for Coimbatore, released on Wednesday by District Collector G.S. Sameeran, has projected 20 % growth in credit in 2023-2024 compared to the plan estimates of 2022-2023.

Thirumala Rao, district development manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), said the total credit outgo projected for next financial year is ₹30,125 crore compared to about ₹25,000 crore projected for the current fiscal. This included 10 % growth in credit flow for agriculture sector and almost 33 % growth for MSMEs compared to the current year.

With regard to agriculture sector, there are several subsidy schemes to develop agriculture infrastructure and long-term loans are given for these. There is also scope to fund mechanisation in agriculture. With more awareness, there is huge potential for such investments in Coimbatore district, he said.

The district administration and district lead bank have opened a customer care counter at the Collectorate to disseminate information to the public about these schemes. The awareness level is high among the bankers and the public and more agriculture infrastructure can be created in the district, he said.

For MSMEs, the banks will focus more on the sector across the State, he added.

