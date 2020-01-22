‘Potential huge for collaboration between Indian and Swedish companies’

Sustainable textiles, Information Technology, and infrastructure are some of the areas where private investors or companies in Sweden may be interested in collaborating in India.

Viktor Soderberg, partner at JRS Asset Management and chairman of AGERUS AM, a technology company, who was in the city recently, told The Hindu that there are several companies in Sweden that have exposure to India and other emerging markets, including Brazil, south east Asia and now African countries.

“So, it is relevant to keep track of the emerging markets,” he said on the purpose of his visit to India.

Stockholm is a hub for technology companies and there is a huge need for IT workforce. “That is an added reason why I came to India,” he said. Mr. Soderberg is looking at holding meetings with IT companies in which his company has invested in or work with in Sweden and see how capacities can be developed and collaborations can be established with IT companies in India, including Coimbatore.

He also wants to facilitate joint ventures between Indian and Swedish companies so that capital investments can be made later in India.

In India, English knowledge, IT competency, economy based on private initiatives, and the potential to be tapped are all advantages.. “That makes it interesting to invest here, personally for me and with my partners,” he said. However, there is a lack of investment in infrastructure and India should have direct flight connectivity with Stockholm.

Investment in small infrastructure projects such as roads and water are opportunities. In Sweden there is a lot of interest in sustainable textiles. Garment companies that make such products and can win the confidence of the buyers have huge potential, he pointed out.