Coimbatore

Potato wholesale trade remains low in Mettupalayam

Traders say demand has dipped, and supply to Kerala, disrupted due to the lockdown, is yet to pick up

Wholesale potato traders in Mettupalayam are seeing 50 % or lesser arrivals, as demand has reduced.

According to Zakir Hussain, a wholesale potato dealer, nearly 2,000 families in Mettupalayam are dependent on the potato business. The traders, wholesale and retail, get supplies from Gujarat, the Nilgiris, and local farmers. “We used to get about 100 lorry loads a day, with each lorry carrying 500 bags of potato. Now, just 20 to 30 lorry loads come every day,” he says.

According to Mr. Hussain, supply to Kerala was disrupted completed when the lockdown started and it is yet to pick up. Similarly, the local weekly retail markets held in and around Coimbatore district are shut. This has affected sales and the traders do not want to procure large quantities. Arrivals from Gujarat and the Nilgiris are down nearly 50 %.

The wholesale potato market has been functioning in Mettupalayam for the last one week, and private mandis are now closed down. But the sales are yet to pick up, traders say.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 12:50:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/potato-wholesale-trade-remains-low-in-mettupalayam/article31685005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY