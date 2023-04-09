ADVERTISEMENT

Postmortem performed on teen who died in suspicious manner in Salem

April 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The city police dug out a body, which was buried by the family members, and performed a postmortem on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Giri (18) of Velu New Street in Dadagapatti, a Plus Two student, fainted at his sister’s house on Friday. He was taken to a private hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the family members buried the body at a burial ground in Maniyanoor.

They said the deceased was suffering from jaundice and died. But, some local residents informed the Annathanapatti police that the youth had allegedly used drugs, which led to his death.

Based on the information, the Annathanapatti police, in the presence of Salem South Tahsildar Chelladurai, dug out the body on Sunday. Doctors performed postmortem at the spot and the body was buried again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said they will decide on action to be taken based on the postmortem report.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US