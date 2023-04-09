HamberMenu
Postmortem performed on teen who died in suspicious manner in Salem

April 09, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The city police dug out a body, which was buried by the family members, and performed a postmortem on Sunday.

According to the police, M. Giri (18) of Velu New Street in Dadagapatti, a Plus Two student, fainted at his sister’s house on Friday. He was taken to a private hospital, but doctors pronounced him dead. Later, the family members buried the body at a burial ground in Maniyanoor.

They said the deceased was suffering from jaundice and died. But, some local residents informed the Annathanapatti police that the youth had allegedly used drugs, which led to his death.

Based on the information, the Annathanapatti police, in the presence of Salem South Tahsildar Chelladurai, dug out the body on Sunday. Doctors performed postmortem at the spot and the body was buried again.

Police sources said they will decide on action to be taken based on the postmortem report.

