Postmaster arrested for molesting woman colleague in Coimbatore

Published - July 21, 2024 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a postmaster attached to one of the post offices in Coimbatore on charges of molesting a woman subordinate.

The police said that A. Vijayakumar (43), a resident of Kadampadi near Sulur in Coimbatore district, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the 21-year-old survivor, a temporary staffer at the post office under Vijayakumar. The incident occurred at around 5.30 pm on Saturday, and the survivor immediately approached the Podanur Police Station with a complaint.

The police booked the postmaster for offences under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Podanur inspector M. Velmurugan said the postmaster was arrested on Saturday, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the woman’s maternal uncle, a member of a right-wing organisation, attacked the accused before the complaint was lodged. The police are investigating the incident.

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

