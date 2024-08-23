Postgraduate medical student ends life near Coimbatore

A postgraduate medical student ended his life at the retiring room for trainee doctors at Madukkarai near Coimbatore on Thursday.

The police said A. Santhosh, 29, who hailed from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, took the extreme step. Other doctors found him dead at the retiring room on Thursday evening.

According to the police, Santhosh completed his MBBS from the Coimbatore Medical College. He had been doing his MS in the Cuddalore Government Medical College and came to the Government Hospital, Madukkarai, on July 2 for a three-month training. He had been staying with his aunt at Thirumalayampalayam.

The police said Santhosh left aunt’s home for the hospital at 8 a.m. on Thursday. After reaching the hospital around 9 a.m., he told a nurse that he had been suffering from diarrhoea and asked her to fix an intravenous cannula. The trainee doctor left for the retiring room, stating he would administer the medication himself. However, he was found dead in the room by another trainee doctor, who returned to the room around 5.45 p.m.

After being alerted about the doctor’s death, the Madukkarai police rushed to the spot. They shifted the body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. As per preliminary investigations by the police, the deceased is suspected to have injected himself heavy dose of a sedative to take the extreme step, reasons for which are being investigated.

The Madukkarai police registered a case and started an investigation, based on the complaint lodged by Santhosh’s father.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).