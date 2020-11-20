Posters against Stalin resurface in Coimbatore

Anonymous posters lampooning DMK president M.K. Stalin resurfaced in many parts of Coimbatore city on Thursday.
Senior leaders of DMK in the district condemned the incident while the party’s youth wing leader in Coimbatore district Kottai Abbas petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner to take action against persons who are doing the campaigning.
His petition said that such posters, which did not have the name of the printing press where they were printed, had appeared in different parts of the city before and the police should trace the campaigners.
DMK MLA from Singanallur N. Karthik said the legal wing of the party in Coimbatore would also approach the police seeking action against persons who pasted the posters.
He added that the party’s leadership from the headquarters had taken steps to deal with the ‘hate campaign’ legally. The police said efforts were under way to trace where the posters were printed.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath