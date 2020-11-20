Posters against Stalin resurface in Coimbatore

Anonymous posters lampooning DMK president M.K. Stalin resurfaced in many parts of Coimbatore city on Thursday.

Senior leaders of DMK in the district condemned the incident while the party’s youth wing leader in Coimbatore district Kottai Abbas petitioned Coimbatore City Police Commissioner to take action against persons who are doing the campaigning.

His petition said that such posters, which did not have the name of the printing press where they were printed, had appeared in different parts of the city before and the police should trace the campaigners.

DMK MLA from Singanallur N. Karthik said the legal wing of the party in Coimbatore would also approach the police seeking action against persons who pasted the posters.

He added that the party’s leadership from the headquarters had taken steps to deal with the ‘hate campaign’ legally. The police said efforts were under way to trace where the posters were printed.