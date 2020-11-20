Poster row: DMK member protests outside Coimbatore police commissioner’s office

The 49-year-old woman demanded the arrest of those responsible for posters lampooning DMK president M.K. Stalin

A commotion ensued in front of the office of the City Commissioner of Police here on Friday, as a DMK party member protested against the anonymous posters, lampooning DMK President M.K. Stalin, that have surfaced in parts of Coimbatore.

The woman, identified as Chithrakala (49), threatened to die by suicide outside the Commissioner’s office at around 11.30 a.m. However, the police prevented her.

Following this, Ms. Chithrakala sat on the road with a DMK flag in her hand and raised slogans, demanding the arrest of those who had stuck the anonymous posters. She was taken to the Race Course police station for an inquiry, according to the police.

The anonymous posters lampooning Mr. Stalin were found in many parts of Coimbatore city on Thursday, prompting DMK’s Coimbatore district youth wing leader Kottai Abbas to petition Commissioner of Police Sumit Sharan demanding action against those behind the campaign.

