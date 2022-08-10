Coimbatore

Postal services hit in Erode as employees go on strike

A deserted view of the Head Post Office on Gandhiji Road in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN
The Hindu Bureau ERODE August 10, 2022 17:29 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:58 IST

Services at post offices and delivery of letters were affected in Erode district as over two-third of the employees in the Department of Posts took part in the one-day nationwide strike called against the proposed corporatisation and privatisation of various wings of the department on Wednesday.

The Head Post office on Gandhiji Road wore a deserted look as only a few employees turned up for as other employees affiliated to the All India Postal Employees Union (NFPE) and National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) did not turn up for work.

S. Velliyangiri, zone secretary, AIPEU, said that the strike is against the Centre’s proposal to corporatise various wings, including the small savings scheme, and strengthen Indian Postal Payment Bank (IPPB) Limited. “All the post office savings bank accounts will be migrated to IPPB Limited which will question the security of the public money”, he said and added that over 700 employees took part in the strike.

