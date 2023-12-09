ADVERTISEMENT

Postal pensioners’ adalat to be held in Coimbatore on December 18

December 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Palaniappan V S 5956

Divisional-level pension adalat of the Coimbatore division for the half year ending December 31 for the postal pensioners will be conducted on December 18 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division- 641 001.

Postal pensioners having grievances may participate in the adalat. They may furnish a gist of the cases by post to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Coimbatore 641 001 or by email to docoimbatore.tn@indiapost.gov.in on or before December 15 to facilitate appropriate action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US