Postal pensioners’ adalat to be held in Coimbatore on December 18

December 09, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Divisional-level pension adalat of the Coimbatore division for the half year ending December 31 for the postal pensioners will be conducted on December 18 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division- 641 001.

Postal pensioners having grievances may participate in the adalat. They may furnish a gist of the cases by post to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Coimbatore 641 001 or by email to docoimbatore.tn@indiapost.gov.in on or before December 15 to facilitate appropriate action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.