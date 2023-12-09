Postal pensioners’ adalat to be held in Coimbatore on December 18

Divisional-level pension adalat of the Coimbatore division for the half year ending December 31 for the postal pensioners will be conducted on December 18 at 11 a.m. at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division- 641 001.
Postal pensioners having grievances may participate in the adalat. They may furnish a gist of the cases by post to Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Coimbatore 641 001 or by email to docoimbatore.tn@indiapost.gov.in on or before December 15 to facilitate appropriate action.
