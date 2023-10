October 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

All India Grameen Dak Sevak (GDS) Union staged a token strike in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

The Union-led protests, as part of the nation-wide strike call, was announced over various grievances. According to the protesters, the GDS workers were not compensated adequately for their work. The protesters also alleged high-handedness of the higher-ups on GDS worker. GDS staff were pushed to depression by the setting of unreasonable targets, which were largely unattainable, they said.