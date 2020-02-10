Postal employees concerned over new pension scheme

Postal employees are concerned about the new pension scheme and the National Federation of Postal Employees plan agitations against it, said R.N. Parasar, general secretary of the Federation.

Mr. Parasar, who is here to take part in a three-day State-level meeting of the Federation, said 42 % to 50 % of the postal employees come under the new scheme and there are uncertainties about the scheme. So the Federation plans to hold talks with the railway employees and other government employees and organise protests jointly.

The Department faces 35 % to

40 % shortage of workforce in all the cadre. This is a nation-wide problem. There is no real time study of the vacancies and recruitments get delayed.

The Department had recruited a large number of the people in the early 80s and they are retiring now. The shortage of workforce is a matter of concern.

He also said that the small-savings scheme implemented by the postal department had benefited many. But the Government is reducing the interest rate for it almost every quarter.

The scheme was an important source of livelihood for many and they are affected.