Postal dept. to conduct drawing contest for school students

The Department of Posts has invited applications for a drawing competition for school students on the theme “Postal services during COVID-19 pandemic”. The last date to apply is October 5 in Coimbatore and October 4 in Erode.

A press release from the Department said that the Regional Office in Coimbatore would conduct the competition in two categories, juniors in the age group of 8 to 10 and seniors in the age group of 11 to 14. Drawings should be on A4-sized white sheet and it should not be folded. The participants should submit the drawings to the respective school heads. The rear side of the sheet should be signed by the Principal of the school with seal and should have details such as the name of the student, date of birth, class, school name and contact number. The selected drawings will be used to design special covers.

For details, contact 0422-2558214, 0422-2558514, 9843693243, 0424-2258066, 227077 or 88836-67220.

The winner of the first prize winner will receive ₹ 2,500, the second prize ₹ 1,500 and the third prize ₹ 1,000.