Postal Dept. special camp

The Postal Department will conduct a special camp on January 4 at KNG Pudur to offer a host of postal services to people in that area.
Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore, Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, said consumers could open Sukanya Samriddhi account, apply for rural postal life insurance policy, or get Aadhaar cards. “This is the first camp of its kind in Coimbatore to help customers get postal services at their doorstep,” he said.
Any resident welfare association, non-governmental organisation, or institution can conduct such camps in their locality. “We will provide the personnel and technical support,” he said.
