Postal Dept. organises exhibition
The Department of Posts inaugurated here on Sunday a two-day exhibition on the theme “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”.
Andal Srinivasan, Senior Post Master at Coimbatore Head Post office, said the exhibition has 52 pictures that show the horrors of partition.
The exhibition will be on at the Head Post Office on Good Shed Road on Monday too.
Hariharan, former Postal Public Relations Officer, inaugurated the exhibition. K. Gopalan, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, explained the details of the exhibition. Students and the public visited the exhibition on Sunday.
