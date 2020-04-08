Postal Dept. offers cash withdrawal facility at doorstep

Department of Posts has launched payment facility at doorstep as part of the Union Government's ‘Break the Chain’ campaign.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Sudhir Gopal Jakhare said residents need to call up the branch, sub or head post offices or the postmen in the division to avail of this facility. If their bank account is linked to Aadhaar, the residents can withdraw money up to ₹ 10,000 or pay bills through the mobile devices that the post men and post women in Coimbatore division carry.

The Division has 57 branch post offices, 46 sub post offices and two head post offices.

This facility is available for cash from any bank where the customer has an account. They can make pre-paid and post paid bills too. The aim is to discourage the public from coming out to public places. Further, all the postmen and postwomen have been advised to wear mask. The machines will be cleaned after it is used once. The service will not be available in areas marked as containment zones, he said. The service was launched on Wednesday.

Satyaprabu, Senior Manager, IPPB, and nodal person for AePS transactions throughout Coimbatore division, can be contacted on 8667521689 for details.