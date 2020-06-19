Postal Dept. earns over ₹ 3 lakh revenue from MSME logistics

The Department of Posts that offers customised logistics solution for essential products made by Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) has earned over ₹ 3 lakh revenue in April and May from this service.

According to Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, the Department started to reaching out to producers of essential products in the region immediately when the lockdown was announced.

Then, it offered the MSME logistics solutions. In April and May, it moved PPE kits, masks, herbal powders and medicines. “We serve Mumbai and New Delhi too,” he said.

The Department had a dedicated road transport network and also moved goods to and from airports. In the division, it had a dedicated vehicle that brought goods every day from Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchi, and the Nilgiris.

In April and May, India Post earned ₹ 3.55 lakh from this service in Coimbatore division, he said.

“We are ready to take up all kinds of orders. We have resumed booking of parcels for international destinations too,” he said.

Global parcel service

India Post would shortly launch global parcel service on the RS Puram Head Post Office premises.

This was to cater to large consignments that need to be shipped to other countries. It would also open a common service centre at the Head Post Office on Goods Shed Road that would cater to needs of customers who need to apply for PAN and Aadhaar.

The total revenue earned by the Department in Coimbatore division from parcel service, including speed post, business post and logistics post, last financial year was ₹ 17 crore. “We need to keep innovating and offering new services to customers,” Mr. Jakhere said.

For instance, the Department would, this year, move textile products made by weavers in Coimbatore and Erode districts to Co-optex showrooms across the State, Kerala and Bengaluru.

The priority would continue to be on parcel service for MSMEs that make essential products, he added.