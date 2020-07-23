Postal Dept. asks people to utilise cash withdrawal facility at doorstep

The Department of Posts has asked people to utilise the cash withdrawal facility on their doorsteps through postmen using Aadhaar number and fingerprint.

A press release said that the banking service is provided through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) services as the account holders need not visit ATMs for withdrawing cash.

People in villages, particularly receiving old-age pension, workers under MGNREGS, and those receiving subsidy for LPG cylinders and other assistance under the Central and State government schemes should call the IPPB, Erode at 1800 1807 980 or 86757 18768 or 86681 53730 or 98436 98811 or 98405 96804 and provide the necessary details for registration.

People can also visit the nearest major post offices for registration or download the Post Info App and register under Service Request – Financial Services – Aadhaar Enabled Payment.

The person should provide his Aadhaar number linked to his bank account and he or she will receive OTP in mobile phone which they should disclose to the postman. After entering the Aadhaar number, the customer has to place the finger on the biometric device to authenticate their identity after which they will be permitted to withdraw the money.

For further details, call the Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division at 0424-2258066.