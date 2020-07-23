Postal Dept. asks people to utilise cash withdrawal facility at doorstep

The Department of Posts has asked people to utilise the cash withdrawal facility on their doorsteps through postmen using Aadhaar number and fingerprint.
A press release said that the banking service is provided through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) using the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) services as the account holders need not visit ATMs for withdrawing cash.
People in villages, particularly receiving old-age pension, workers under MGNREGS, and those receiving subsidy for LPG cylinders and other assistance under the Central and State government schemes should call the IPPB, Erode at 1800 1807 980 or 86757 18768 or 86681 53730 or 98436 98811 or 98405 96804 and provide the necessary details for registration.
People can also visit the nearest major post offices for registration or download the Post Info App and register under Service Request – Financial Services – Aadhaar Enabled Payment.
The person should provide his Aadhaar number linked to his bank account and he or she will receive OTP in mobile phone which they should disclose to the postman. After entering the Aadhaar number, the customer has to place the finger on the biometric device to authenticate their identity after which they will be permitted to withdraw the money.
For further details, call the Senior Superintendent of Posts, Erode Division at 0424-2258066.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath