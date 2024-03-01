Postal Department to register consumers for rooftop solar energy scheme

March 01, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Department of Posts will register consumers who want to put up rooftop solar panels at their house under the “Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana”.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Coimbatore Division, Gopalan, told The Hindu postmen will register the names of the interested consumers in urban and rural areas of the division till March 8 and officials from the Department will get in touch with the consumers to enable them to set up the rooftop panels.

The plan is to register about two lakh beneficiaries in the west zone of the Postal Department in Tamil Nadu, including about 25,000 in Coimbatore division, he said. The postmen were already registering for the scheme in the division.

