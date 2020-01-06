Postal Department to conduct special camps

Department of Posts plans to organise welfare camps across the city, at least once a week, to take its services to the doorstep of the public. One such camp was organised at KNG Pudur on Saturday by Kolam Foundation.

Sudhir Gopal Jakhere, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, said that 75 Sukanya Samriddhi Account passbooks were issued to girl children, 745 Rural Postal Life Insurance policies were handed over to the insurants, and SSA accounts were opened at the camp. The initial deposit and premium for the accounts and policies were sponsored by the Foundation.

Aadhaar enrolments and updation works were also taken up at the camp.

Any organisation or institution that wants to conduct such camps can contact the Department, he said.